Ebola

Ebola outbreak probably started with 2-year-old in Guinea

(CNN) — The worst outbreak of Ebola, which has killed 961 people and triggered an international public health emergency, may have started with a 2-year-old patient in a village in Guinea. About eight months ago, the toddl...
Ebola

WHO panel says unproven drugs are ethical as Ebola death toll tops 1,000

(CNN) — The first two doses of an experimental serum created to treat Ebola went to American missionaries. Then the drug was sent to treat a Spanish priest. The two Americans, Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol, appear t...
Ebola Virus

The Ebola outbreak in West Africa constitutes an ‘extraordinary event’ and a public health risk to other States

WHO: The first meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) [IHR (2005)] regarding the 2014 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD, or “Ebola”) outbreak in West Africa ...
Sierra Leone Coat of Arms

Address to the Nation on the Ebola Outbreak By His Excellency The President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma July 30, 2014

Today, I ask the entire nation to mourn with the families of our national heroes including Dr. Sheik Humarru Khan who lost their lives battling the Ebola outbreak in our country. They were true patriots, paragons of service. We...
Doctor Sheik Umar Khan

Profile: Leading Ebola doctor Sheik Umar Khan

BBC News: Dr Sheik Umar Khan was a leading doctor from Sierra Leone specialising in viral haemorrhagic fever. He contracted the Ebola virus while treating patients who also had it, and died aged 39 from the disease. When it was...
The Ebola Virus

Human Ebola Virus Patent

Around the Web: Do you know that there is a version of EBOLA that is Patented? The invention provides the isolated human Ebola (hEbola) viruses denoted as Bundibugyo (EboBun) deposited with the Centers for Disease Control and P...
WHO Logo

WHO Director-General, west African presidents to launch intensified Ebola outbreak response plan

31 July 2014 ¦ GENEVA/CONAKRY – The Director-General of WHO and presidents of west African nations impacted by the Ebola virus disease outbreak will meet Friday in Guinea to launch a new joint US$ 100 million response pla...
