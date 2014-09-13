Introducing LeoneCONNECT Mobile App

Introducing LeoneCONNECT!

Your information delivery platform from Sierra Leone – One app for all your information needs from Sierra Leone. Version 1 release.

LeoneCONNECT is our mobile app that connects you to the places you love, the news you read, the jobs you want, the house you’re looking for, plus more. Whether you are living in or out of Sierra Leone, LeoneCONNECT brings you closer to all the information or news you are looking for.

It is simply an information delivery platform for anything Sierra Leone; News, jobs, real estate, businesses, etc…

The app sits next to your favorite Social Media Network like a good neighbour, so you can easily share anything to anyone in your network. WhatsApp Messenger? No problem! Facebook or Facebook Messenger? No problem!

Let LeoneCONNECT bring you closer to your favorite group in your Social Media Network. The app is FREE and registration is not required to use it…

The app is currently only available on the andriod platform (Phones & Tablets). Download it from the Google Play Store and experience news delivery unlike any you’ve seen from Sierra Leone.

Get daily news updates from State House

Get daily Ebola Updates from the Ministry of Health & Sanitation

Student News at all levels

CNN, BBC, WHO, etc. are all covered in LeoneCONNECT…

Send us your news stories and we’re certain to make them available in the app’s news stream (We verify all news stories before posting…)

Our platform is more than just news; Search for a job, find business listings, find real estate listings, plus more… All from your Smart Phone. Your palm and fingers will certainly love you… Click this link to download the app from the Google Play Store or visit LeoneCONNECT for details.

Note:

This is version 1 release of the app and we hope to make several improvements over time. Send all comments via our comments form within the app. Also, please note that we are currently processing the data for the the Jobs, Business Finder, Photos, Events and Real Estate sections of the app. App data from sierraleonelive.com

Thank you and stay tuned for more…

Dhawa Technology Group, Freetown – Sierra Leone

