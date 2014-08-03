Profile: Leading Ebola doctor Sheik Umar Khan

BBC News:

Dr Sheik Umar Khan was a leading doctor from Sierra Leone specialising in viral haemorrhagic fever. He contracted the Ebola virus while treating patients who also had it, and died aged 39 from the disease. When it was announced that he had been infected, Sierra Leone’s Health Minister Miatta Kargbo called him a “national hero” for his tireless work…

